The Black Lives Matter organization continues to expand and holds more influence now more than ever. BLM, which was originally founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, now has a global network of more than 40 chapters.

Black Lives Matter, which was created by Alicia Garza, Opal Tometi, and Patrisse Cullors, has a self-described mission to “build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.”

“We affirm the lives of Black queer and trans folks, disabled folks, undocumented folks, folks with records, women, and all Black lives along the gender spectrum,” the BLM website reads. “We make space for transgender brothers and sisters to participate and lead. We are self-reflexive and do the work required to dismantle cisgender privilege and uplift Black trans folk, especially Black trans women who continue to be disproportionately impacted by trans-antagonistic violence.”

BLM goes much farther than only making sure the world knows that “Black lives matter.” The organization also focuses on a myriad leftist causes. The BLM website states that the group focuses on “issues concerning racial injustice, police brutality, criminal justice reform, Black immigration, economic injustice, LGBTQIA+ and human rights, environmental injustice, access to healthcare, access to quality education, and voting rights and suppression.”

“We engage comrades with the intent to learn about and connect with their contexts,” the site states.

Black Lives Matter doesn’t specifically note that they are Marxists or on its website, but one of the organization’s creators admitted that they subscribe to Karl Marx’s ideology. In a newly resurfaced video from 2015, Black Lives Matter Global Network co-founder Patrisse Cullors reveals that she and her fellow BLM creators are “trained Marxists.”

“Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists,” Cullors said in the 2015 interview. “We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories.”

Black Lives Matter follows in the footsteps of radical revolutionary groups in the U.S. who have been influenced by Marxism, including Weather Underground and the Black Panther Party.

On Friday, Cullors revealed that “our goal is to get Trump out.” During an appearance on CNN’s “The Lead,” Cullors demanded that President Donald Trump should resign from office immediately.

“Well, I’m hands down – Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now,” Cullors told Jake Tapper. “Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office. And so what we are going to push for is a move to get Trump out.”

“While we’re also going to continue to push and pressure vice president Joe Biden around his policies and relationship to policing and criminalization,” Cullors added. “That’s going to be important. But our goal is to get Trump out.”

In the past, Cullors has compared President Trump to Adolf Hitler on multiple occasions.

Earlier this week, a report was released that claimed the national arm of Black Lives Matter spent millions of dollars on travel and compensation over the past three fiscal years, but only 6% of BLM spending went to local chapters and grassroots organizations.

