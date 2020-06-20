https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/black-lives-matter-mob-rips-two-confederate-statues-raleigh-hang-one-street-pole-will-move-humans/

The Black Lives Matter mob ripped down two Confederate statues in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday night.

Because history is racist.

The mob hung one statue from a street pole.

The mob believes this is enlightened behavior.

They are illiterate, fragile idiots.

Watch as anti-racist protesters tear down part of a confederate monument in front of Raleigh’s old capitol building. pic.twitter.com/lgZI00dm7O — Leigh Tauss (@LeighTauss) June 20, 2020

They dragged the statue through the street.

Protesters are now dragging one of the toppled confederate statues through downtown Raleigh pic.twitter.com/0hrY8PCenN — Leigh Tauss (@LeighTauss) June 20, 2020

At the end of the night the mob tied the statue to a street pole.

Cops continue to keep their distance. The protests march on and leave the confederate statue hanging by the neck from a street sign. pic.twitter.com/zlpkMVWR6h — Leigh Tauss (@LeighTauss) June 20, 2020

The mob will soon get tired of their public vandalism and destruction.

So when will they start going after their political opposition?

And are there any righteous Republicans or Democrats with balls left?

