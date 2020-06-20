https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/black-lives-matter-mob-rips-two-confederate-statues-raleigh-hang-one-street-pole-will-move-humans/

The Black Lives Matter mob ripped down two Confederate statues in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday night.
Because history is racist.

The mob hung one statue from a street pole.

The mob believes this is enlightened behavior.
They are illiterate, fragile idiots.

They dragged the statue through the street.

At the end of the night the mob tied the statue to a street pole.

The mob will soon get tired of their public vandalism and destruction.
So when will they start going after their political opposition?

And are there any righteous Republicans or Democrats with balls left?

