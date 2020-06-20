https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-mass-attack-least-three-stabbed-death-black-lives-matter-antifa-rally-reading-uk/

There was a mass stabbing in Reading, Great Britain today.

At least three people were killed and there are reports that 12 people were stabbed.

The incident occurred following a Black Lives Matter protest in the park this afternoon.
There are not many details at the moment.

Officers are at the scene.

Express.co reported:

Two air ambulances and several police cars have responded to a “serious incident” after multiple people are believed to have been knifed this evening. A distressing video on social media shows what appears to be victims of the attack. Witnesses and police were seen performing CPR on the possible stabbing victims.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police tweeted: “We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading.

“Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident.”

Freelance journalist Claire Gould, 33, who lives near the scene, told PA she saw the emergency vehicles land on the nearby Kings Meadow as a police helicopter circled overhead.

UPDATE: The organizer of the Black Lives Matter protest said the stabbing did not have anything to do with their protest.

