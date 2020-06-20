https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-mass-attack-least-three-stabbed-death-black-lives-matter-antifa-rally-reading-uk/

There was a mass stabbing in Reading, Great Britain today.

At least three people were killed and there are reports that 12 people were stabbed.

The incident occurred following a Black Lives Matter protest in the park this afternoon.

There are not many details at the moment.

BREAKING NEWS: at least 3 people stabbed to death and multiple more wounded in what seems to be a #TerrorAttack that took place during a #BlackLivesMatter/#Antifa protest in #Reading, Great Britain tonight. More info to come. Warning: Graphic Video! pic.twitter.com/SHLjz9LBap — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) June 20, 2020

Officers are at the scene.

BREAKING: Thames Valley Police are dealing with a serious incident in Reading at the site where #BlackLivesMatter protests have been taking place. The leader of Reading council has asked people to stay clear of the area. More: https://t.co/ULS7MA1F54 pic.twitter.com/CmG1tZu3pz — SkyNews (@SkyNews) June 20, 2020

Express.co reported:

Two air ambulances and several police cars have responded to a “serious incident” after multiple people are believed to have been knifed this evening. A distressing video on social media shows what appears to be victims of the attack. Witnesses and police were seen performing CPR on the possible stabbing victims. A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police tweeted: “We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading. “Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident.” Freelance journalist Claire Gould, 33, who lives near the scene, told PA she saw the emergency vehicles land on the nearby Kings Meadow as a police helicopter circled overhead.

Reading stabbing: Three dead and two in hospital after attack in Forbury Gardens https://t.co/eUNWgvszk1 — Joshua Turner!♂🇬🇧 (@TheJoshuaTurner) June 20, 2020

UPDATE: The organizer of the Black Lives Matter protest said the stabbing did not have anything to do with their protest.

Organiser of Reading Black Lives Matter’s peaceful demo which ended today in Forbury Gardens at 4pm said the sad incident later this evening was not related to the event. Video here: https://t.co/FwRsziihWU…#reading #ForburyGardens pic.twitter.com/i3QEpKK1dA — Breaking News (@newssbreaker) June 20, 2020

