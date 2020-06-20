https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-police-fire-less-lethal-rounds-towards-violent-protesters-harassing-trump-supporters-leave-rally-video/

Tulsa Police fired less lethal rounds at “protesters” who have been harassing President Donald Trump’s supporters that were attempting to leave his rally on Saturday night.

The Black Lives Matter “protesters” have been impeding the exit of Trump supporters from the area since the rally ended.

BREAKING: POLICE OPEN NON LETHAL FIRE ON PROTESTERS OUTSIDE TRUMP RALLY IN TULSA pic.twitter.com/IhurBYYwpI — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 21, 2020

TRENDING: MUST SEE: This Ain’t Your Typical Liberal Hellhole — Trump Supporters Cheer National Guard as They March into Tulsa to Keep the Peace (VIDEO)

The rounds seem to be pepper balls, as they were shot towards the ground and the crowd is heard coughing towards the end of the video.

BLM protesters continue to antagonize Trump supporters walking to their cars from Trump Rally in Tulsa pic.twitter.com/5ScRMDrimm — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 21, 2020

The mob was blocking multiple streets and harassing drivers.

BREAKING: BLM shuts down an intersection and starts a stand off with a bus full of heavily armed National Guard pic.twitter.com/J3zOPddkzc — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 21, 2020

A truck that attempted to leave the rally area tapped a bike that someone had in the road after his car was pelted with bottles, he also reportedly deployed mace as he attempted to get through the crowd. Reporters declared that he had “hit a protester” and blamed him for being on the road during the protest. Video of the incident also shows him being followed by a truck with an Antifa flag as he drove off.

Just witnessed a truck go through protesters in downtown Tulsa. Police were a block away and refuse to do anything. Captured it on my last Facebook live, please go to my page to watch towards the end — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) June 21, 2020

A Trump supporter in a truck apparently hit someone. I didn’t see that, but I ran toward the scene and there was mace in the air, and he proceeded to swing around a bat as he drove away. He apparently maced the crowd, who also hit his car. pic.twitter.com/KezlggnPuM — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 21, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

