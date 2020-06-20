https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-police-responding-to-serious-incident-in-u-k-multiple-people-reportedly-stabbed

Law enforcement officials and paramedics responded to a “serious incident” late on Saturday afternoon in the British town of Reading where there were reportedly multiple victims that sustained serious injures.

The Thames Valley Police said that they were investigating the incident and that they have already arrested a man who was on scene.

“A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital,” the Thames Valley Police added. “A police cordon is in place in Forbury Gardens as officers investigate. We are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for update.

