https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-rioters-in-washington-d-c-tear-down-statue-burn-it-as-police-watching-trump-responds

Rioters in Washington, D.C., tore down a statue on Friday night and set it on fire as law enforcement officials reportedly stood by and did nothing.

The rioters tore down a statue of Albert Pike, which was the only Confederate monument in the nation’s capital, Fox 5 reported.

Washington Post reporter Perry Stein documented the rioters’ destruction of property in a series of videos that she posted to Twitter and noted that “DC police are nearby watching.”

They are on a one minute break. They have a new strategy and new positions. “Rope perpendicular to legs.” DC police are nearby watching pic.twitter.com/S8PEQ7kS9u — Perry Stein (@PerryStein) June 20, 2020

And protesters just toppled the Albert Pike statue in DC pic.twitter.com/gEzJm0OYjd — Perry Stein (@PerryStein) June 20, 2020

They have now lit the toppled statue on fire pic.twitter.com/53nrC4G72u — Perry Stein (@PerryStein) June 20, 2020

President Donald Trump responded: “The D.C. Police are not doing their job as they watch a statue be ripped down & burn. These people should be immediately arrested. A disgrace to our Country! @MayorBowserb”

The D.C. Police are not doing their job as they watch a statue be ripped down & burn. These people should be immediately arrested. A disgrace to our Country! @MayorBowser — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

