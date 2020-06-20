https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-second-night-shooting-black-lives-matter-vigil-atlanta-man-attacked-mob-filming-videos/

Shots have been fired for the second night in a row at the Atlanta Black Lives Matter vigil for Rayshard Brooks, the man who was shot by police after fighting them and stealing an officers taser.

A man who filmed the incident was violently attacked by the Black Lives Matter mob that was demanding that he delete the footage.

“A man was attacked by some of the crowd because I BELIEVE he was filming in the area after the gunshots. A few people punched him and others were shouting at him to delete the video,” Washington Examiner reporter Julio Rosas tweeted.

A man was attacked by some of the crowd because I BELIEVE he was filming in the area after the gunshots. A few people punched him and others were shouting at him to delete the video. pic.twitter.com/EBBWaaT85A — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 21, 2020

BREAKING : Moments ago shots fired at #RayshardBrooks vigil on University Ave in #Atlanta , same location a woman got shot in the leg lastnight. Reporting on the ground @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/adu2ZX51fu — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 21, 2020

Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura tweeted about the shooting from the scene, saying that everyone was hanging out at the Wendy’s where Brooks was shot when he heard gunshots and fled the area.

Armed individual now heading into the #RayshardBrooks vigil on University Ave pic.twitter.com/ykxgR61Rpb — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 21, 2020

BREAKING: Gunshots break out at the burned down Wendy’s in Atlanta for a second night in a row. People ran for cover. I’m good. pic.twitter.com/QJa7ugYOUO — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 21, 2020

A woman was shot in the leg at the vigil site on Friday night as well. Nationalist Review reports that at least 20 shots were discharged from at least three guns.

Shooting in #Atlanta at the #RayshardBrooks vigil caught live, young female shot in leg. Ambulance on the way. pic.twitter.com/oMX9xZJNWO — Ophelia (@BarnBurnerBaby) June 20, 2020

“Once they arrived, investigators found 24-year-old Mahima Dhesi, who told them she was at a vigil or protest in the area when a black male with a bald head who appeared to be randomly shooting when she was hit in the leg, Avery said.Once they arrived, investigators found 24-year-old Mahima Dhesi, who told them she was at a vigil or protest in the area when a black male with a bald head who appeared to be randomly shooting when she was hit in the leg, Avery said,” 11 Alive reports.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was shot during the incident on Saturday.

The woman who was shot on Friday is said to be in stable condition.

