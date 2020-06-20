https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-woman-wanted-over-wendys-arson-rayshard-brooks-said-girlfriend-had-same-name

Atlanta Fire Investigators have issued an arrest warrant for a woman named Natalie White, 29, in connection with an arson fire that destroyed the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by law enforcement a little over a week ago after he fired a taser at a police officer.

“Investigators are working with the idea that a suspect in the arson fire that burned down an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant may be linked to Rayshard Brooks,” CNN reported. “In bodycam video that police released last week, Brooks can be heard telling officers that White is his girlfriend.”

“An arrest warrant has been issued by Atlanta Fire Investigators for Ms. Natalie White,” the Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted. “She has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down the Wendy’s Restaurant (125 University Ave) on Saturday, June 13th. Call 404-577-TIPS or 1-800-282-5804 with any info.”

An arrest warrant has been issued by Atlanta Fire Investigators for Ms. Natalie White. She has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down the Wendy’s Restaurant (125 University Ave) on Saturday, June 13th. Call 404-577-TIPS or 1-800-282-5804 with any info. pic.twitter.com/Xu6W2hgOi6 — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 20, 2020

Fox 5 Investigative Reporter Randy Travis noted that Brooks repeatedly stated on the police officer’s body cam footage that a woman named Natalie White was his girlfriend.

“On the bodycam video, Brooks repeatedly refers to a Natalie White as his girl friend who had recently dropped him off. We asked the suspect’s mother if her daughter knew Brooks and got no comment,” Travis wrote on Twitter. “Authorities will not tell us whether the two Natalie Whites are the same, or whether Brooks even had someone drop him off at the Wendy’s that night.”

Authorities will not tell us whether the two Natalie Whites are the same, or whether Brooks even had someone drop him off at the Wendy’s that night. @FOX5Atlanta — Randy Travis (@RandyTravisFox5) June 20, 2020

A review of the body cam footage from the night of the incident shows that Brooks said twice that a woman named Natalie White was his “girlfriend.” He mentioned the name “Natalie White” a total of three times.

Rayshard Brooks stated 3 times while talking to the police that a woman named “Natalie White” was his girlfriend H/T: @RandyTravisFox5 pic.twitter.com/RxnHaYEbn7 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 20, 2020

