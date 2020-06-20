https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/california-rioters-tear-statue-ulysses-s-grant/

(DAILYWIRE) Rioters in California destroyed a statue of Ulysses S. Grant (not the one featured in the image above) on Friday night as far-left activists continue to destroy statues across the U.S.

Grant, a Republican who served as America’s 18th president, played a key role in helping then-President Abraham Lincoln win the Civil War.

Politico reporter Marc Caputo tweeted out a video of the incident, writing: “Lost Cause meet Crazy Cause: using Juneteenth to tear down of [sic] the San Fran. statue of Ulysses S. Grant —who won the Civil War that led to emancipation, long before had freed the 1 slave he had been given & who was later eulogized by Frederick Douglass.”

