America is in the middle of a cultural temper tantrum and Dave Rubin has noticed someone is missing.

In an appearance on “Fox & Friends” the writer and comedian asked, “Where are all the adults in the room? [Cancel culture] is out of control.”

Yes, but. . . This time the cancel culture is different and worse.

In the past, it was individuals who were canceled when they failed to toe one of the sacrosanct leftist ideological lines. Now it’s entire professions the left has decided don’t measure up to its exacting standards.

The cancellation of the movie “Gone With the Wind” by HBO is an example of traditional cancel culture.

Rubin’s response was, “What the left has become is an amorphous mob that will take out anyone who does not bow immediately when they want you to bow. We could go through the litany of things that might trigger somebody, that might offend somebody. This is art. I mean we’re going to have to go through all our music, all our movies, all our TV shows and what we’ll be left with is, ‘you’ll have to sit in a room with nothing in it and keep quiet.'”

The current war on police is an example of the dangerous expansion of cancel culture. “Cops” and “Live PD” were both canceled last week.

Why? Well, reasons. And don’t ask again!

Now the left wants to cancel Olivia Benson (portrayed by actress Mariska Hargitay) of “Law & Order” not because she’s a bad cop, but because she’s a good cop.

According to Fox News a proto–totalitarian named E.J. Dickson suggested in Rolling Stone, “the desire to see Olivia Benson as nothing but a ‘hero’ is itself a problem and that in order for the system to change, everything needs a reset, including the beloved TV character.”

“No matter how much you love Olivia Benson, you have to be willing to grapple with the fact that she plays a major role in perpetuating the idea that cops are inherently trustworthy and heroic, and that many viewers are unable to distinguish between the gossamer fantasy of how justice should be handled, and how it actually is,” says Dickson.

This is the Communist and Nazi guilt by association in its most blatant form. The goal isn’t to reform a few bad apples in the barrel, the goal is to dump all the apples, because just being an apple — in this instance a cop — means you are bad.

This is the demonization of an entire profession in a effort to undermine all law and order.

It’s a cancellation that if allowed to continue by spineless country club conservatives in Congress, culture, and state government, will soon mean the whole country may be gone with the wind.

