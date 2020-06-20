https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/charges-dropped-armed-citizen-shot-protester/

(BREITBART) Charges against Steven Ray Baca in the Monday shooting of Albuquerque protester Scott Williams have been dropped.

Breitbart News reported Baca (pictured) shot Williams as protesters were gathered to remove a statue of Spanish conqueror Juan de Oñate.

The Washington Post reported that Baca opened fire after Williams allegedly swung “a board…[at] Baca’s upper body and head.”

Video from KOB4’s Megan Abundis captured the moment shots were fired:

