At least one has been killed in a shooting inside the so-called “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” in Seattle, dubbed “CHAZ” or “CHOP,” on Saturday, police confirmed.

Officers collected shell casings and other evidence on scene inside the “no-cop” zone and are currently investigating the incident.

“Videos recorded Saturday morning show volunteer medics scrambling to help the purported victims after Seattle Police Department radio dispatchers received multiple reports of three to six gunshots around 2:20 a.m.,” Newsweek reported Saturday afternoon. “People involved in the incident were seen fleeing the scene north from 10th Avenue and East Pine street in the city’s Capitol Hill autonomous protest zone, also called CHAZ.

Last week, Seattle Police abandoned the East Precinct that fell within the six blocks commandeered by the protesters, which include far-left Antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters.

“Police arrived on the scene on foot and prepared with anti-protest gear at the border of the citizen reclaimed protest zone,” Newsweek reported. “East Precinct police radio chatter said officers who arrived on the scene were collecting shell casings and evidence, and the second victim had a gunshot wound to the arm and chest.”

“Local videographers from Converge Media first reported that one of the victims was transported by non-ambulance locals to the Harborview protest camp staffed by medical volunteers,” the report added. “Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reported the man was dead when he arrived at the volunteer medical camp. Video showed several people on the street announcing that one of the victims was dead in front of the Rancho Bravo restaurant at 10th and Pine Street.”

Last week, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said abandoning the city’s Third Precinct to the radical protesters was “not my decision,” stating that “rapes, robberies,” and other violent crimes are occurring in the left-wing utopia.

“You should know, leaving the precinct was not my decision. You fought for days to protect it. I asked you to stand on that line,” Best addressed officers last Thursday, according to Yahoo! News. “Day in and day out, to be pelted with projectiles, to be screamed at, threatened and in some cases hurt. Then to have a change of course nearly two weeks in, it seems like an insult to you and our community.”

As previously noted by The Daily Wire, one of the protest leaders at CHAZ, Jaiden Grayson, told documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz that police and the prison system should be “abolished,” not defunded. She also emphasized that “by any means necessary” is not just a slogan but a promise.

“Every single day that I show up here, I’m not here to peacefully protest,” Grayson said. “I’m here to disrupt until my demands are met. You cannot rebuild until you break it all the way down. Respond to the demands of the people, or prepare to be met with any means necessary. It’s not a slogans, it’s not even a warning. I’m letting people know what comes next.”

“A response to violence is not violence,” she added.

