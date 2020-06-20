https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/columbus-ms-board-supervisors-vote-keep-confederate-statue-board-president-says-african-americans-remained-dependent-since-slavery/

Protest march in Columbus

This didn’t go over very well.

The Columbus, Mississippi County Board of Directors voted 3-2 to keep up their Confederate statue. County Board President Harry Sanders said, “History is worth preserving.”

Sanders followed up his comments saying he thinks the black community is the only ethnic group that has “problems” with history and have “remained dependent” since then.

Now there is a movement for Board President Sanders to resign.

The Dispatch reported:

TRENDING: One Dead, Another Injured in Overnight CHOP Zone Shooting in Seattle

Local officials and community leaders are condemning Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President Harry Sanders for comments he made about African Americans being “dependent” since slavery ended and not assimilating to American society like other ethnicities. Some county and city officials are calling for his resignation. Sanders gave his comments to The Dispatch after a 3-2 board vote along racial lines Monday against the relocation of a Confederate monument that sits at the courthouse lawn. The longtime board president voted with the majority, saying he thinks history is worth preserving and the “atrocity” needs to be remembered. However, he further claimed that he thinks the black community is the only ethnic minority group that has “problems” with the history of slavery and have remained “dependent” since then. “They didn’t have to go out and earn any money, they didn’t have to do anything,” Sanders told The Dispatch Monday. “Whoever owned them took care of them, fed them, clothed them, worked them. They became dependent, and that dependency is still there.”

This is a shot clip, but it took a while for all the marchers to turn the corner toward the the courthouse today. We had a beautiful, energetic, peaceful protest here in Columbus, Mississippi today. ❤️ #BlackLivesMatter #BLMSip pic.twitter.com/BEY6u8aBYi — Bridget S. Pieschel (@BridgetPieschel) June 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

