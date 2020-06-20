https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/coup-update-ii-true-form-lindsey-graham-says-will-not-replace-berman-sdny-unless-chuck-schumer-agrees/

Attorney General Bill Barr fired Mueller attorney Geoffrey Berman on Friday.

The DOJ tweeted this out on Friday evening.

Attorney General William P. Barr on the Nomination of Jay Clayton to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York https://t.co/lziVbkLxGP — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) June 20, 2020

But the crooked attorney is refusing to step down.

Berman released his own statement–

Berman’s office was the lead in several high profile cases assembled by Robert Mueller and Andrew Weissmann.

And now Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said he will not replace Berman without the consent of Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

Deep State Lindsey Graham announced he will hold up the replacement!

Significant: Without saying it explicitly, this is Graham telling Trump he’s not going to be able to replace Berman at SDNY, at least not yet.

Unless Schumer and Gillibrand agree to the nomination, it’s not moving. pic.twitter.com/V1nQ1KH45Y — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) June 20, 2020

