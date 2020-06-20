https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/coup-update-ii-true-form-lindsey-graham-says-will-not-replace-berman-sdny-unless-chuck-schumer-agrees/

Attorney General Bill Barr fired Mueller attorney Geoffrey Berman on Friday.

The DOJ tweeted this out on Friday evening.

But the crooked attorney is refusing to step down.
Berman released his own statement–

Berman’s office was the lead in several high profile cases assembled by Robert Mueller and Andrew Weissmann.

And now Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said he will not replace Berman without the consent of Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

Deep State Lindsey Graham announced he will hold up the replacement!

