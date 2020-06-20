https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/criminal-leftists-tear-statue-roman-catholic-spanish-priest-st-junipero-serra-san-francisco/

Criminal leftists have now torn down a statue of Roman Catholic Spanish priest and friar St. Junípero Serra in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

The criminal mobs also destroyed statues of Francis Scott Key, the author of the Star Spangled Banner, and, oddly, Union General Ulysses S. Grant.

Serra was canonized a saint by Pope Francis in 2015 and statues of him have been vandalized in California on multiple occasions due to his work attempting to convert native Americans to Catholicism. The Spanish priest believed that it was tragic to allow people to die without having converted, while death for someone a believer was something to be celebrated.

People just toppled the Junipero Serra statue in San Francisco. Serra founded the first nine Spanish missions in California. pic.twitter.com/YbfEzKMyjH — Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) June 20, 2020

St. Junípero founded nine Catholic missions in California in the late 1700s and helped convert many native Californians to Christianity. He is also remembered for having taught them many new technologies.

Criminals and vandals have been tearing down statues in major cities across the nation with nearly no push back from Republicans. They started with destroying Confederate monuments and statues, but quickly moved on to Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, and now, Catholic saints.

In 2015, a statue of the saint was vandalized at the Carmel Mission in northern California where his remains are buried, days after he was canonized.

Another statue of him in Los Angeles was vandalized in 2017

