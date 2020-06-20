https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/de-blasio-announces-ny-commission-reevaluate-historical-narratives-look-removing-thomas-jefferson-statue-city-hall/

Commie Mayor Bill De Blasio appointed his communist wife Chirlane McCray to head up a commission to reevaluate historical narratives and markers in New York City.

In one of her last “jobs” in New York City McCray managed to lose track of $850 million. So she must look forward to the new challenge.

Bill told reporters this week they will look at the Thomas Jefferson statue inside City Hall that has been there inside the building since 1834.

Jefferson is also the founder of the Democrat Party — which seems to get lost in the current conversation.

So Chirlane is going to head up the commission to look at the author of the Declaration of Independence — Thomas Jefferson.

It’s pretty clear where this all is heading.

God save our country from this godless mob.

