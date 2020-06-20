http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eZU3fWUY6DA/

President Trump skewered Joe Biden as a “helpless puppet” during a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

“Joe Biden is not the leader of his party,” Trump said, slamming the rioters and looters who have plagued cities across the U.S.

“Joe Biden is not the leader of his party, @JoeBiden is a helpless puppet of the radical left,” @realDonaldTrump said in Tulsa. pic.twitter.com/4fMO89kxpr — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 21, 2020

“Joe Biden is a helpless puppet of the radical left,” he said, drawing nods from supporters behind the stage.

“And he’s not radical left. I don’t think he knows what he is anymore. But he was never radical left. But he’s controlled by the radical left, and now he’s really controlled,” Trump said.

The President brought attention to the report that several Biden staffers donated to bail “rioters, looters, and arsonists” out of jail.

Trump asserted if the Democrats win in November, “the rioters will be in charge.”

