http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FH99Vb45Zv4/

President Donald Trump on Saturday suggested at a campaign rally that he might just allow leftists to keep the autonomous zone seized in Seattle to show the country how the left worked.

The “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” (CHAZ) was created after protesters seized six city blocks in early June and declared a “police-free zone.”

“Now I may be wrong, but it’s probably better for us to just watch that disaster,” Trump said during his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

He said he offered Seattle officials to send in troops to clean it up any time they wanted.

The president has repeatedly promised to use federal forces to clear out the seized area but has not offered a timeline for doing so.

Trump spoke about Seattle after police pushed into the area on Sturday in order to respond to a shooting incident that killed one man and injured another.

“I have an offer out. I said any time you want, we will come in and straighten it out in one hour or less,” Trump said at his rally.

He criticized the “left-wing radicals” across the country for burning down businesses, looting buildings, and destroying private property.

Trump recalled a conversation he had with a congressman about what to do with the mess of leftists in Seattle.

“‘Let it simmer for a while,’” Trump recalled the congressman advised. “‘Let them see what radical left Democrats will do to our country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

