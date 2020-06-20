https://www.theepochtimes.com/eskimo-pies-to-replace-derogatory-name-amid-protests_3395539.html

The company that owns the Eskimo Pies brand said it’s dropping the name because it’s disrespectful.

“We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory,” Elizabell Marquez, head of marketing for Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, said in a statement.

“This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people values,” she added.

Dreyer’s Grand is part of Froneri, one of the world’s largest ice cream companies. It is owned by Nestle and PAI Partners.

According to “A History of Ice Cream Making,” Eskimo Pies was created by an Iowa man whose father was a dairyman. The product was intended to be a cross between an ice cream sandwich and a chocolate bar.

Christopher Nelson, the man, later teamed up with Russell Stover and patented the product.

A bottle of Aunt Jemima syrup sits on a counter in White Plains, N.Y., on June 17, 2020. (Donald King/AP Photo)

Recent Black Lives Matter protests prompted a number of companies to alter or consider changing brands that have been alleged by some to be racist or insensitive.

Quaker Foods said it’s renaming “Aunt Jemima” and removing the image of the black woman who was the face of the brand.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype. While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer for Quaker Foods North America, said in the announcement.

B&G Foods was reviewing the Cream of Wheat brand, the company said, adding: “We are committed to evaluating our packaging and will proactively take steps to ensure that we and our brands do not inadvertently contribute to systemic racism.”

Mrs. Butterworth’s, Darlie, and Uncle Ben’s brands are also being reviewed, the companies that own the brands said.

