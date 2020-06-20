https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/federal-judge-denies-trump-admin-attempt-block-release-boltons-book-says-bolton-exposed-criminal-liability-stands-lose-profits/

John Bolton

US District Judge Royce Lamberth on Saturday morning denied the Trump Administration’s effort to block the release of Bolton’s book titled, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”

The White House sought an injunction to block the release of the book saying the book is filled with classified information.

An excerpt from John Bolton’s book was released to the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday and Lamberth cited this reason in his 10-page opinion as to why he won’t block the release of the memoir.

Lamberth argued the book had already been distributed to reporters and could then be disseminated online.

TRENDING: One Dead, Another Injured in Overnight CHOP Zone Shooting in Seattle

“For reasons that hardly need to be stated, the Court will not order a nationwide seizure and destruction of a political memoir,” Lamberth wrote.

Judge Lamberth blasted Bolton and said the fired National Security Advisor could still be exposed to criminal liability and stands to lose profits from his book.

“He opted out of the review process before its conclusion. Unilateral fast-tracking carried the benefit of publicity and sales, and the cost of substantial risk exposure. This was Bolton’s bet: If he is right and the book does not contain classified information, he keeps the upside mentioned above; but if he is wrong, he stands to lose his profits from the book deal, exposes himself to criminal liability, and imperils national security,” Lamberth wrote. “Bolton was wrong.”

The White House on Saturday said it has plans to ensure Bolton receives “no profits” from his memoir after judge Lamberth denied the injunction.

“The Government intends to hold Bolton to the further requirements of his agreements and to ensure that he receives no profits from his shameful decision to place his desire for money and attention ahead of his obligations to protect national security,” the White House Press Secretary said in a statement.

Federal prosecutors are mulling criminal charges against Bolton for disclosing classified information in his new book.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

