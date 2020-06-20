https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/firefighter-sues-overturn-state-rule-banning-fresh-start/

A firefighter is suing the state of California over its demand for a clean record to be hired fulltime.

Dario Gurrola has a couple of blemishes on his record, including once being caught with a hidden knife, which he carried for protection, and getting into a fight.

For that, the state bans him from getting a job as a fulltime firefighter, even though he’s already held that job as a seasonal employee.

The Institute for Justice is defending Gurrola.

“If California trains inmates to fight fires, why does it stop them from becoming full-time firefighters after their release?” the legal group asks. “With a shortage of firefighters in rural areas and fires an increasing threat, why are qualified applicants rejected out of hand because of old, irrelevant crimes?”

IJ said Gurrola first fought fires at a juvenile-detention fire camp. After his release, worked on turning his life around.

That led him to a seasonal job, and he was attracted to the work so he “completed firefighting training, EMT training and passed the national EMT exam.”

But state law prevents him from certification as an EMT, a requirement for most fulltime firefighting jobs.

“Fires are an increasing threat to California, yet the state unjustly denies thousands of people the opportunity to become full-time firefighters,” said IJ Attorney Andrew Ward. “Dario served his time and now he wants to serve the public using the skills he learned while incarcerated. The EMT certification is a basic qualification proving knowledge of life-saving skills. Dario proved himself working part time in the field and it’s past time that he, and others like him, can serve as full-time firefighters.”

Gurrola said he wants to use the skills he’s learned.

“It doesn’t make any sense that I’m allowed to be a firefighter if I work seasonally, or if I volunteer, but can’t make a career out of firefighting. I’m sure there are many others, just like me, who have turned their lives around and would like to give back. I hope my lawsuit will open this door for me and for people across California,” he said.

The complaint points out that California already hires non-violent, minimal custody inmates to work on fire lines and perform conservation and community service projects that reduce the threat of fires and flooding.

“It makes no sense that these men and women can serve as seasonal or volunteer firefighters but can’t become career firefighters,” said IJ Attorney Joshua House. “More broadly, there is a growing consensus that harsh laws like this one aren’t working—for those looking for a fresh start after prison and for the public. A categorical ban on obtaining EMT certification needlessly excludes thousands of qualified individuals from an array of jobs that they could use to support themselves and to serve the public. In this case particularly, California is poorly served by reducing the number of firefighters.

