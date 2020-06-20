https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/503732-florida-reports-more-than-4000-coronavirus-cases-another-single-day

Florida on Saturday announced that 4,049 people had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, setting another single-day record as the state continues to see a spike in numbers.

Friday’s rise brings the total number of cases in the state to nearly 94,000, and more than 3,100 people have died from the virus in the Sunshine State.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRonald Dion DeSantisArizona, Texas, Florida again report record-high COVID-19 cases Florida sets new coronavirus daily record with more than 3,000 cases Texas governor allows Austin to require face masks in businesses under threat of fine MORE (R) has attributed the rise to increased testing in the state, but Florida isn’t the only state to see a record number of daily cases this week.

Arizona and Texas have also seen their numbers spike. All three states have rolled back many of their pandemic restrictions, such as requiring people to wear masks in public.

The surge in COVID-19 cases prompted Apple to announce Friday that it was shuttering 11 of its stores in four states: Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

In press conference Friday, DeSantis reiterated that wearing masks should be voluntary.

“This has to be voluntary because the Constitution is not suspended just because there is a virus,” he said. “You do have a right to protest. You have a right to go to religious service. All these other things.”

