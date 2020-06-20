https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/floyd-family-attorney-urges-caution-removing-confederate-monuments/

(FOX NEWS) The attorney for George Floyd’s family says he’s not so sure that rushing to remove Confederate monuments is the right thing to do.

Ben Crump urged Americans to step back and take a “broad view” of the underlying issues.

“I think we have to figure out how to honor people who have done things that are beneficial to society, and if they did things that were not beneficial to society, that we can examine in the lens of having a broad view of what we believe as Americans represents the best attributes of our national identity, then we should look at that,” Crump told Fox News host Neil Cavuto on Saturday.

“Whether it should be a situation where, if we keep statues up like that, we tell the history of that individual so people will know the whole story,” he added.

