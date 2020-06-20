http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/uaFzzjN0ZEY/for-newly-remote-workers-small-town-u-s-a-will-lose-its-allure-soon-enough-11592559006

America’s smaller cities are finally getting their big break. Will it last?

For decades a handful of urban areas have attracted the lion’s share of well-compensated knowledge workers. For nearly as long, the rest have tried mostly in vain to compete. Tax incentives and cheap housing have occasionally convinced big companies to relocate their headquarters, but the hoped-for flood of bright young things rarely seemed to follow.

The…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

