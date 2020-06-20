https://www.theblaze.com/news/fox-poll-trump-rally-coronavirus

A Fox News poll asked registered voters if large political rallies were a good idea under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and found that a majority are against them.

The results were published on Friday, just head of the return of President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

More than twice as many polled believed large political rallies were a bad idea as opposed to those who said it was a good idea, 59% to 23%, respectively.

Another 16% answered that their opinion depends on other factors.

Did lockdowns go too far?

The poll found the country divided on the lockdown response to the coronavirus, with 19% saying it went too far, another 38% saying the response was appropriate, and another 38% saying it didn’t go far enough.

On the wearing of face masks

Another poll question measured how Americans viewed their compatriots who wore face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Among all respondents, 80% said they saw people wearing face masks favorably. Among Democrats, 89% saw mask wearers favorable, but among Republicans only 68% saw them favorable.

Other results from the Fox News poll published on Thursday showed Joe Biden increasing his lead over the president by 12%.

