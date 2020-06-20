https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/gov-cuomo-dismisses-killing-nursing-home-patients/

(LIFE NEWS) Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo referred to the COVID crisis in his state’s nursing homes as a “shiny object,” chalking criticisms aimed at him up to politics.

Cuomo was one of five Democratic governors who ordered nursing homes to accept patients regardless of their COVID status — the others being Phil Murphy (New Jersey), Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan), Tom Wolf (Pennsylvania) and Gavin Newsom (California) — despite federal recommendations advising against that.

The New York Governor was asked Thursday during a radio interview with WAMC’s Alan Chartock whether he would change the way he had handled the nursing home situation if he had the chance to do so, given the thousands of nursing home residents who had died due to the coronavirus pandemic and the criticism he has received since.

