(LEGAL INSURRECTION) The professor in question is Laurence Tribe and if you’ve ever looked at his Twitter feed, you know how far left he is. He made a big mistake with his fellow progressives here.

Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe faced backlash and has apologized for his comments about presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate choice, saying that when Biden picks his running mate, he should do it based on each contender’s qualifications and reputation, not skin color.

Tribe was among the signers of a letter addressed to Biden, urging the vice president to choose Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as his running mate. While America currently faces “lawless authoritarianism,” Warren would help rid the country of “the two twin pathogens of Trump and Trumpism.”

“Imagine her on stage debunking Mike Pence or needling ‘President Tweety’,” the letter stated.

