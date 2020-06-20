https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-rogan-face-mask-joe-biden

Joe Rogan made comments this week about wearing face masks and questioned why the media has largely ignored Joe Biden’s “cognitive decline.”

Rogan joined the highly contentious face mask debate, and provided his opinion on the controversial subject. During a recent interview with comedian Bill Burr on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the massively popular podcast host broached the argumentative topic of wearing face masks.

Rogan asked Burr if he wanted people to “walk down the street with a mask on.” Burr responded, “Let’s not start this Joe. I don’t want to start this bulls**t. I’m not going to sit here with no medical degree listening to you with no medical degree, with an American flag behind you smoking a cigar acting like we know what’s up better than the CDC.”

Burr said he watches the news every two weeks to see what the latest recommendations from health experts as to wear or not wear face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Even they say you shouldn’t wear a mask unless you’re treating a coronavirus patient,” Rogan noted. “The World Health Organization literally say that.”

The WHO recommends that health care workers, anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, and people caring for someone with suspected COVID-19 symptoms wear a medical mask. The WHO also recommends medical masks for at-risk people, including people aged 60 or over and people of any age with underlying health conditions.

The WHO states that “non-medical, fabric masks are being used by many people in public areas, but there has been limited evidence on their effectiveness and WHO does not recommend their widespread use among the public for control of COVID-19.”

“I just love how wearing a mask became like this soft thing that you’re doing — like being courteous,” Burr said.

Rogan commented on wearing a face masks, “It’s for b*tches.” Burr then asked, “Why is it for b*tches?” Rogan replied, “It just is.”

Burr retorted, “Why does it always become like that? It’s always like the man vs. the b*tch.”

The UFC color commentator replied, “Because that’s what men do, we make fun of things. Anything. Anything that seems like you’re not taking chances. And that’s what the mask is.”

Rogan pointed out that not enough people are talking about taking “care of your immune system.”

“No one’s telling you to sleep more, drink water, take vitamins,” Rogan said.

Rogan has been tested for coronavirus twice, and has tested all of his podcast guests since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The conversation about face masks begins at the 5-minute mark.

(Content warning: The following video contains explicit language):

Rogan also took the mainstream media to task for their apparent failure to cover former Vice President Joe Biden’s “cognitive decline.” Rogan made his remarks about Biden’s gaffes and mental lapses during an interview with evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein.

“Sometimes people get really tongue-tied, and panic under pressure and words come out all f***ed up,” Rogan said. “That is possible. But there’s a trend.”

“And if you go back to when he was a younger man, that trend didn’t exist,” Rogan said of the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate. “You’re seeing a change. And the idea that as you get older, you become less comfortable with the media, less comfortable with speaking publicly, that doesn’t jive with me. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Weinstein, who is often named as one of the members of the “Intellectual Dark Web,” replied, “I agree with you. I see a decline.”

“But irrespective of what that is, Joe Biden is an influence peddler,” Weinstein continued. “He’s not an idea guy, right? He’s the same idea as Hillary Clinton in a different morphology.”

In April, Rogan compared Biden to a 3-year-old and President Donald Trump to boxing legend Mike Tyson.

“It shows you how crazy the system is that they wanted him,” Rogan said on his podcast. “That they wanted Biden to be their guy, that they don’t, they can’t admit that he’s in cognitive decline. I mean, it’s very strange.”

On Saturday, “Joe Rogan” was a trending topic on Twitter for his face mask comment, remarks about Biden, and because an old video of Rogan was resurfaced. In the video from 2011, fellow comedian Joey Diaz talks about exchanging stand-up stage appearances for sexual favors on Rogan’s podcast.

Many users were contacting Spotify to try to have Rogan canceled. In May, Rogan signed a contract with Spotify worth an estimated $100 million.

Many people on Twitter, including Steven Crowder, were doubtful that Rogan would be canceled for the latest “controversy.”

People also tried to cancel Joe Rogan in January after he endorsed Bernie Sanders.

