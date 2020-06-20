https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/judge-allows-bolton-book-released-says-gambled-national-security/

(FOX NEWS) A federal judge on Saturday allowed the forthcoming publication of John Bolton’s memoir to go ahead next week despite concerns it contains classified information – but tore into the former national security adviser for having “gambled” with national security.

“Defendant Bolton has gambled with the national security of the United States. He has exposed his country to harm and himself to civil (and potentially criminal) liability,” Judge Royce Lamberth said in a ruling. “But these facts do not control the motion before the Court. The government has failed to establish that an injunction will prevent irreparable harm.”

The Justice Department had sought an injunction and a temporary restraining order to prevent the release of “The Room Where It Happened” on June 23, saying that the book contained classified information and that Bolton had deliberately bypassed the necessary classification review process that he had agreed to.

