A federal judge has denied a Trump administration request to block former national security adviser John BoltonJohn BoltonJournalist Aaron Maté says Democrats are responsible for giving John Bolton publicity Federal judge appears skeptical of blocking Bolton book release McEnany: Trump likes to hire people with ‘countervailing viewpoints’ MORE‘s book from being published.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth wrote in an order released Saturday that “while Bolton’s unilateral conduct raises grave national security concerns, the government has not established that an injunction is an appropriate remedy.”

The judge noted that the Justice Department’s push for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction comes after the book has been printed and shipped across the country ahead of its scheduled release on Tuesday.

At a hearing on Friday afternoon, Lamberth, who was appointed to the federal district court in D.C. by former President Reagan, questioned Bolton’s actions in pushing ahead with the book’s publication without receiving written official notice concluding that his manuscript was clear of sensitive or classified information.

But the judge also seemed to think that it was too late to issue a restraining order that would temporarily halt the release.

“The horse, as we used to say in Texas, seems to be out of the barn,” Lamberth said. “It certainly looks difficult to me about what I can do about those books all over the country.”

