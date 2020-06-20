http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/nmzWkbbJrog/judge-denies-justice-department-request-to-block-bolton-book-11592663539

A federal judge said John Bolton likely “jeopardized national security” in rushing to publish a memoir that may contain classified information, but he rejected the Justice Department’s request to immediately block further dissemination of the book given many of its revelations have already been made public.

In a brief order Saturday morning, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said he had reviewed the materials the Justice Department claims contained classified information and was persuaded that Mr. Bolton had violated his…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

