https://www.theepochtimes.com/judge-denies-trump-admins-request-to-immediately-block-bolton-book-publication_3395160.html

A federal court judge has denied the Trump administration’s request to immediately block the publication of a book by former national security adviser John Bolton.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth denied the Justice Department’s emergency request for a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction on Saturday, saying that the government had not demonstrated that an injunction is an appropriate remedy. The order allows Bolton to proceed in the dissemination of his book titled “The Room Where It Happened.”

The book, which is scheduled to be released on June 23, contains details about Bolton’s 17-month stint working as a top adviser to President Donald Trump in the White House. It includes allegations about Trump and his presidency, which have since been refuted by the president, the White House, and several top administration officials.

Despite rejecting the government request, Lamberth also expressed concerns that Bolton had “gambled with the national security of the United States” by abandoning a prepublication review process for his book, which, according to the government, still contains classified information.

“He has exposed his country to harm and himself to civil (and potentially criminal) liability. But these facts do not control the motion before the Court. The government has failed to establish that an injunction will prevent irreparable harm. Its motion is accordingly DENIED,” Lamberth wrote in his order (pdf).

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to The Epoch Times’ request for comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

