(KOKH) Thousands of people gather in Tulsa, Oklahoma for President Donald Trump’s rally tonight.

Tulsa is his first campaign stop since the coronavirus pandemic began months ago.

Weather delayed the departure of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence but campaign officials say the rally will start on time.

Hundreds have been filtering in and around the BOK Center in Tulsa all afternoon patiently waiting for the rally to begin at 7:00 pm.

