On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that there appears to be a debate on the left about whether America is “irredeemable or whether we are saveable.” And the view that America is not redeemable wasn’t “the view of Barack Obama, or certainly, of Martin Luther King.”

Maher said, “It does seem like there is a debate going on, certainly on the left, about whether we are irredeemable or whether we are saveable.”

After citing a New York Times op-ed, “Yes, We Mean Literally Abolish the Police,” Maher stated, “These are the folks, there are people who believe that things in this country cannot be saved. Now, I don’t think this was the view of Barack Obama, or certainly, of Martin Luther King. But that’s sort of where we are, a place where I thought we were moving toward more integration, five years ago. People were intermarrying more. True friendships between the races, which, of course, leads to more understanding, more dialogue. Now, I think people, we’re so on eggshells, that I don’t know if that’s going to move that in the right direction, and I thought that was the right direction.”

