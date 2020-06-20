http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gy0y2SE2d14/

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that recent protests have shown “young people will risk going out for an important cause” and that they should do so for the cause of preventing an economic depression.

Maher congratulated the millennials who have volunteered for trials to help speed up a vaccine and said, “What a great way to fight that generation’s reputation for being safety-obsessed scaredy-cats. Same with the recent street protests, proving young people will risk going out for an important cause. And here’s another: stopping us from falling into a depression. You know, restaurants are open again, but too many are still afraid to go. We need someone to lead us back to a life not dominated by fear, and millennials, you have just the immune systems to do it. You know, the Greatest Generation wasn’t great before World War II. The war made them great. Because they rose to the challenge. This is your challenge. And I’m not asking you to storm the beaches of Normandy. Just storm the beaches, and the stores. … Be a hero just by living your best pre-corona life because you are the least likely to die from it. Can it get you? Of course, as so many other things that are still very unlikely can as well, I’m looking at you, texting while driving. So, wear the masks, do the precautions, but live.”

He further stated that young people who have health problems or spend a lot of time around the elderly shouldn’t go out.

He later added, “Safety is a virtue. But if it was the only one, nothing would ever get done.”

