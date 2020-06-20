https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/mainstream-fakenews-media-cant-stop-lying-coronavirus-never-trust-fakenews-media/

For the past three weeks Black Lives Matter/Antifa mobs have protested, rioted, looted and burn cities across the United States.
The fake News media cheered them on despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But now that President Trump announced plans to hold a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma the media suddenly changed their tune and declared all Trump rallies dangerous to national health.

But now the media is pushing their panic porn that coronavirus is surging across the US.

Media says the coronavirus is surging.

What the media forgets to tell you is there is a surge in testing for the virus.
Many of those confirmed with coronavirus are younger, healthier Americans.

AND — Coronavirus deaths CONTINUE TO DECLINE IN THE US!

The number of deaths from coronavirus continues to decline across the US.

