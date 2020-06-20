https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/mainstream-fakenews-media-cant-stop-lying-coronavirus-never-trust-fakenews-media/

For the past three weeks Black Lives Matter/Antifa mobs have protested, rioted, looted and burn cities across the United States.

The fake News media cheered them on despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But now that President Trump announced plans to hold a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma the media suddenly changed their tune and declared all Trump rallies dangerous to national health.

Video: @PressSec @KayleighMcEnany cites “this extraordinary video by Media Research Center and @NewsBusters where you have multiple hosts on MSNBC, CNN, CBS boasting about” the size of Black Lives Matter protests but are now enraged by the Trump rally https://t.co/eog8Ig0bZK pic.twitter.com/uyaKFrSO1Y — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 19, 2020

But now the media is pushing their panic porn that coronavirus is surging across the US.

Florida’s Covid-19 surge shows the state’s reopening plan is not working | Coronavirus outbreak | The Guardian https://t.co/bvOyqBjw4b

NEITHER is reopening *working* in Arizona OR Texas! — Patty Caldwell (@tiredofgop) June 20, 2020

Media says the coronavirus is surging.

[embedded content]

What the media forgets to tell you is there is a surge in testing for the virus.

Many of those confirmed with coronavirus are younger, healthier Americans.

AND — Coronavirus deaths CONTINUE TO DECLINE IN THE US!

The number of deaths from coronavirus continues to decline across the US.

