https://www.dailywire.com/news/michael-moore-warns-no-massive-intense-love-of-joe-biden

Democrats confident that they have the November 2020 election in the bag better check themselves, says left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore, who warns that former Vice President Joe Biden has nowhere near the same amount of enthusiasm as President Trump.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Moore noted that President Trump’s big rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma – the first of its kind since the COVID-19 pandemic started – is drawing big crowds, with numbers far exceeding those of the Biden campaign.

“They started lining up on Tues in Tulsa for Trump’s rally today. 100,000 are expected!” wrote Moore. “Trump has lost none of his base and they are more rabid than ever. Sleeping on the sidewalk for five nights just to get in to see Trump? THAT is commitment. Do not take Trump for granted. Don’t think he can’t win. Don’t get all cocky telling everyone there’s no way he’s winning the White House because, frankly, you sound a lot like yourself four years ago when you told everyone there’s no way this country is going to put a clown in the Oval Office.”

Indeed, Michael Moore issued the first warnings for Democrats way back in 2016 when he begged them to take Trump seriously. Given that Moore had roots in the American Rust Belt, the filmmaker knew the type of people that would resonate with Trump’s message. When it comes to Joe Biden – the man Democrats have tapped to beat Trump in November – Michael Moore quite candidly admitted that the former VP just cannot generate enthusiasm.

“If you are once again not taking my warnings seriously, then I have a question I want you to answer, and I ask you to answer me honestly: ‘How many people would line up for five days just to hear Joe Biden talk?’ 12? 5? None?” asked Moore. “The candidate who inspires the most people in the swing states to excitedly get to the polls — and ensure that each of them bring 10-20 of their friends & family w/ them on Election Day — all of them highly-motivated, fired-up, & ‘on a mission from God’ — THAT’S who wins the White House.”

Lastly, Moore warned Democrats against the impulse of smugly dismissing the “Bubbas” in Oklahoma.

“Don’t get all smug laughing at these Bubbas in Tulsa today & snickering over how many of them are going to come down with Covid-19,” he exclaimed. “They live, eat and breathe Trump – and none of us do that with Joe Biden. We’re counting on Hatred of Trump – not love of Biden – to win the day.”

“Is that how you really think – hate beats love?” he continued. “Like, the more we ply our neighbor’s hatred of Trump, that’s the ticket to win? Because deep down we know there’s no massive, intense love of Joe Biden, no one is all dreamy and jazzy when they think about Joe Biden’s jobs plan, Joe Biden’s health care plan, child care plan, criminal justice plan, income inequality plan – ‘Mike! Stop! We get it.’ Trump’s ppl will pack the polling sites. Our people will, well…well…they’ll be there!”

Michael Moore concluded by asking for a “Plan B” if all else fails and Trump really does steamroll over Biden. “Biden has to rock everyone’s world to win. I’m just the messenger,” he admitted.

