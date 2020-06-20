https://www.dailywire.com/news/muhammad-alis-son-my-dad-wouldnt-have-supported-racist-black-lives-matter-wouldve-supported-trump

Muhammad Ali Jr., son of famed boxer Muhammad Ali, said during an interview this week that his father would be against the “racist” Black Lives Matter movement and that Antifa is no different from Islamic terrorists.

On the subject of Black Lives Matter, Ali said: “My father would have said, ‘They ain’t nothing but devils.’ My father said, ‘all lives matter.’ I don’t think he’d agree.”

“I think it’s racist,” Ali continued. “It’s not just black lives matter, white lives matter, Chinese lives matter, all lives matter, everybody’s life matters. God loves everyone – he never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is.”

“It’s a racial statement,” Ali added. “It’s pitting black people against everyone else. It starts racial things to happen. I hate that.”

Ali also expressed disapproval over how Black Lives Matter has conducted itself, saying, “Don’t bust up s**t, don’t trash the place. You can peacefully protest.”

“Police don’t wake up and think, ‘I’m going to kill a n****r today or kill a white man,’” Ali continued. “They’re just trying to make it back home to their family in one piece.”

Ali expressed a strong dislike for Antifa and agreed with President Donald Trump that they were terrorists.

“They’re no different from Muslim terrorists,” Ali said. “They should all get what they deserve. They’re f**king up businesses, beating up innocent people in the neighborhood, smashing up police stations and shops.”

“Black Lives Matter is not a peaceful protest. Antifa never wanted it peaceful. I would take them all out,” Ali continued.

Throughout the interview, Ali expressed support for law enforcement officials and pushed back on the notion that police are bad.

Later in the interview, Ali praised President Donald Trump, said that his father would have been a Trump supporter, and that Democrats “don’t give a s**t about anybody.”

“I think Trump’s a good president. My father would have supported him. Trump’s not a racist, he’s for all the people. Democrats are the ones who are racist and not for everybody,” Ali said. “These [Democrat politicians] saying Black Lives Matter, who the hell are you to say that? You’re not even black.”

“Democrats don’t give a s**t about anybody. Hillary Clinton doesn’t give a s**t; she’s trying not to get locked up,” Ali continued. “Trump is much better than Clinton and Obama. … The only one to do what he said he would do is Donald Trump.”

