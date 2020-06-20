https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/must-see-aint-typical-liberal-hellhole-trump-supporters-cheer-national-guard-march-tulsa-keep-peace-video/

This was a refreshing scene.

It’s been weeks now since we’ve seen gatherings of Americans cheer law and order.

The National Guard marched into Tulsa, Oklahoma this morning.

They were sent in to keep the peace during President Trump’s rally today and tonight.

They Trump supporters cheered them as they marched into Tulsa.

This is a stark contrast from the treatment our National Guard and police receive in Democrat-led cities.

In Washington DC they were abused, harassed and attacked by the liberal mob.

TRENDING: SHOCKING! Susan Rice Quotes Trotsky, Says Trump Supporters Belong in the “Trash Heap of History”

What a great video:

Trump Rally supporters welcome the National Guard to Tulsa ahead of Trump’s rally later on tonight. BLM and Antifa you are officially put on notice. No one is going to take a knee.

pic.twitter.com/voGjTtq8Vt — Trina ❤️🇺🇸🇮🇹🇮🇱#KAG #BackTheBlue (@trinareyes) June 20, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

