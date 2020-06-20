http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/qMXaX1uBUYE/Barr-says-at-his-request-Trump-has-removed-15354618.php

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Saturday fired the top federal prosecutor in New York, a day after U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman had made clear he would resist an effort by Attorney General William Barr to remove him from office.

Barr informed Berman of the president’s move in a sharply worded letter, informing Berman that his deputy, Audrey Strauss, will serve as the acting U.S. Attorney in Manhattan until the Senate can confirm his replacement.

Barr wrote that he had hoped for Berman’s “cooperation to facilitate a smooth transition” in the office as Trump nominates the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jay Clayton, to fill the job permanently.

Instead, Barr wrote that Berman had chosen “public spectacle” by resisting the effort to remove him. “Because you have declared you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so,” Barr wrote.

Berman’s office did not immediately comment on the letter.

Offering little explanation, Barr announced late Friday that Berman would be replaced on an acting basis by the U.S. attorney in New Jersey, and that Trump would nominate Clayton for the position. Berman issued a remarkable statement in response, insisting he had not resigned and had no intention of stepping aside until the Senate confirms his replacement.

In an email sent to employees early Saturday morning, a copy of which was read to The Washington Post, Berman wrote that his only concern was “protecting this office and your work.” On Saturday, Berman reported to work at his office in Manhattan.

The stalemate has generated significant legal and political questions, over how the dispute will be resolved and what’s to become of several sensitive investigations involving people close to President Trump. Among Democrats, it has deepened alarm over Barr’s management of the Justice Department, generating fresh accusations the attorney general is placing the president’s interests above those of the public.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office did not have an immediate response to the letter.

While U.S. attorneys are typically nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate, Berman was appointed to his job by the federal court in New York because the Trump administration had left the job without a Senate-confirmed appointee for so long. Some legal experts believe that, as a result, only the court can replace Berman until an nominee is confirmed.

In his letter Saturday, Barr appeared to change course from his original plan to bring in Craig Carpenito, the U.S. Attorney in New Jersey, to lead the New York office – a move that experts had said was on especially shaky legal grounds – allowing Berman’s deputy, a well respected and long-serving career prosecutor, to take over the office.

Meanwhile, in Washington, it was far from clear that Clayton, who was confirmed to his SEC position in May 2017, could clear the Republican-controlled Senate.

In a statement, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a close Trump ally whose panel oversees U.S. attorney nominations, said he had not been consulted by the move and would follow Senate tradition by essentially giving New York’s two home state senators veto power over the nomination.

The two Democrats, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, both said Saturday “that Clayton shouldn’t even be considered for the job.”

The Washington Post’s Shayna Jacobs in New York contributed to this report.