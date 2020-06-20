http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/K4NI87WNWl8/

Paris Dennard told Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM that he expects the 2020 election to be a clear contrast between President Trump and Joe Biden, especially as it relates to delivering for black Americans.

Host Matt Boyle noted that, in Biden’s time in the U.S. Senate, there were six resolutions that would have declared Juneteenth a national holiday, and Biden didn’t so-sponsor a single one.

Dennard added that Trump is asking Americans to look at his record and “Ask, ‘what have I done for you lately?’ Ask, ‘What have I done for you for the past 2 1/2 years?’ Ask, ‘What am I going to do for you in the future?’

“When you ask the same questions to Joe Biden, the answer is, ‘Nothing but harm, destroy, and pretty insulting,’ because I think Joe Biden is an old bigot who doesn’t really care about advancing anything except for his career,’” he said.

Dennard added that Biden’s actions amount to “pandering, and he should stay in his basement.”

He said Biden has a 44-year history “of being a bigot. His record of saying overtly racist, offensive things, insulting things to black people, about black people, about Indian-Americans, is out in the open.”

Dennard said whoever Biden picks as his running mate, she is going to have to “take on his baggage.”

Boyle asked if Black Lives Matter and the protests and other race-based actions are intended to keep black voters supporting the Democrat Party.

“One-hundred percent,” Dennard responded.

“They’re nervous because President Trump in 3.5 years has done more for the black community than any other president in history in that first term,” he said.

He added that the Democrats have “put a bigot at the top of the ticket.”

