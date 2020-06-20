http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8a68zC1J3JY/

Eighty percent of Americans—including 68 percent of Republicans and 61 percent who “strongly approve” of President Donald Trump’s job performance—have a favorable view of people who wear masks during the coronavirus crisis, according to a national poll released on Friday evening.

The Fox News poll found that strong majorities in all of the 40 demographic groups that were polled had a favorable opinion of those who wear masks.

Just 13 percent of Americans had an unfavorable view of those who wear masks.

The poll was conducted June 13-16 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points.

