A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters are willing to sign a coronavirus waiver to attend his rallies, according to a YouGov/Economist poll released this week ahead of the president’s Saturday evening rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma

The poll found that 55 percent of Trump supporters would sign a waiver while 32 percent said they would not.

The waiver attendees must sign to attend the rally reads:

By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury

Trump voters under 45 were actually less inclined to sign a waiver than Trump voters 65 years of age and older (56 percent) and those in the 45-64 age group (62 percent).

The poll found that 63 percent of Americans said they would not sign a coronavirus waiver to attend a political rally.

According to YouGov, “hardly any Americans have ever had to sign a similar document before attending a political event; only 6 percent say they have done so.” YouGov found that “the vast majority of Trump supporters (84%) approve of asking attendees to sign a waiver” while “the overall public is divided (45% to 38%).”

The Economist/YouGov survey of 1,500 U.S. adults was conducted June 14-16 and “the margin of error is approximately 3.2% for the overall sample.”

