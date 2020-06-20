https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-united-nations-received-some-strong-criticism-from-u-s-secretary-of-state-mike-pompeo-over-a-resolution-passed-by-the-organizations-controversial-human-rights-council-targeted-the-united

The United Nations received some strong criticism from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over a resolution passed by the organization’s controversial Human Rights Council targeted the United States.

The HRC’s resolution criticized America’s alleged problem with policing and race, Fox News reported, even though the council itself ignores egregious human rights abuses from some of the countries that sit on the council.

“The United Nations Human Rights Council, now comprised of Venezuela and recently, Cuba and China, has long been and remains a haven for dictators and democracies that indulge them,” Pompeo said in a statement, Fox reported. “It is a grave disappointment to those genuinely seeking to advance human dignity. Even so, the Council’s decision to vote yesterday on a resolution focusing on policing and race in the United States marks a new low.”

The Council, which the U.S. left in 2018 over concerns over both its membership and its anti-Israel bias, passed by unanimous consent on Friday a resolution on the “promotion and protection of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Africans and of people of African descent against police brutality and other violations of human rights.” The resolution, which was drafted by Iran, Burkina Faso and the “State of Palestine” expresses concern about the “continuing racially discriminatory and violent practices perpetrated by law enforcement agencies against Africans and people of African descent, and the structural racism endemic to the criminal justice system in the United States of America and other parts of the world recently affected.”

The resolution also expressed ““alarm at the recent incidents of police brutality against peaceful demonstrators defending the rights of Africans and of people of African descent,” while making no note of the violent protesters who have attacked cops.

Pompeo’s criticism comes after the United Nations as a whole faced an intense backlash when it defended the violent leftist organization Antifa. President Donald Trump has moved to designate Antifa a terrorist organization. The Daily Wire previously reported that the United Nations’ Office at Geneva tweeted in defense of Antifa.

“UN #HumanRights experts express profound concern over a recent statement by the US Attorney-General describing #Antifa and other anti-fascist activists as domestic terrorists, saying it undermines the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly in the country.”

The tweet from the U.N. comes after the organization appointed communist China to its Human Rights Council, despite the fact that China has millions locked up in concentration camps, engages in forced organ harvesting, has a surveillance state that restricts the rights of its citizens, and has engaged in a widespread discrimination against Africans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Fox reported, the U.N. Human Rights Council met early last week to discuss racism and police brutality, but the discussion quickly turned into an outlet for countries to bash the U.S. Venezuela, for example, condemned “Yankee imperialism.”

