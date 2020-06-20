https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/president-trump-ignites-tulsa-crowd-party-abraham-lincoln-law-order-video/

President Trump relaunched his campaign Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma crowd was THRILLED to see President Trump tonight.

And President Trump was happy to be back with the American people.

President Trump opened the rally saying, “We are the party of Abraham Lincoln and we are the party of law and order.”

The crowd roared!

[embedded content]