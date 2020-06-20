https://www.dailywire.com/news/protesters-chanting-no-justice-no-sleep-outside-mitch-mcconnells-house

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has again become the target of protesters’ ire as a group chanted “No justice, no sleep” outside his home.

As The Hill reported, protesters with the progressive Sunrise Movement, a left-wing environmental group, yelled outside McConnell’s home while holding signs.

“No justice, no sleep Mitch. You let our economy tumble into free-fall, our people be gunned down in the streets by killer cops, & our planet be ravaged by your oil CEO friends. This #Juneteenth, we’re wide awake. In November when we vote you out, maybe you’ll wake up, too,” the group, which is verified on Twitter, tweeted.

It’s anyone’s guess how it is McConnell’s fault that the economy “tumble[d] into free-fall” when it was state governors who ordered businesses to close amid concerns over the novel coronavirus. Also, unarmed black men were “gunned down in the streets by killer cops” during the Obama administration as well, yet somehow a cop-involved death in Minneapolis is also McConnell’s fault.

One banner at the protest read, “Breonna couldn’t sleep. Neither should Mitch,” in reference to the police shooting of Breonna Taylor. Taylor was unarmed in her home when police executed a “no-knock warrant” looking for drugs. They found none, yet Taylor was shot and killed. The incident occurred in Louisville, Kentucky.

Before the protests, McConnell filed a resolution that called Taylor’s shooting an “apparent instance of unjust police violence” and is working to pass a bill introduced by GOP senators that offer numerous police reforms, including police departments report when they use a “no-knock warrant,” but that apparently wasn’t satisfactory to the protesters.

“We will require new transparency and new reporting from state and local authorities so that surrounding communities and the federal government can all better understand how, when and why this practice is used,” McConnell said Wednesday.

More from The Hill:

The demonstration comes on Juneteenth, the commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. It also comes amid the backdrop of a national conversation about police brutality against black Americans after the police killings of Taylor, George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, among others. “Not only are we wide awake to the problems that we face,” Maxwell Farrar, 29, told the Courier Journal, “but we’re also wide awake to the solutions that we need. We’re not here to just complain on the internet. We’re here to get the solutions we need. We know, from the hood to the holler, Kentuckians know we need change right now.”

McConnell has been targeted by protesters before. In August 2019, left-wing protesters went to McConnell’s home, where one hoped somebody would “just stab the mother f***er in the heart, please.” In October 2018, McConnell was harassed as he ate at a restaurant with his wife.

