Protesters gathered outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home early Friday, made loud noises, and held signs reading sayings such as, “No justice, no sleep,” “Look us in the eyes,” “Wake up, Mitch,” and, “Breonna couldn’t sleep, neither should Mitch.”
“Not only are we wide awake to the problems that we face,” said Maxwell Farrar, 29, of the Sunrise Movement, which organized the protest, “but we’re also wide awake to the solutions that we need. We’re not here to just complain on the internet. We’re here to get the solutions we need. We know, from the hood to the holler, Kentuckians know we need change right now.”