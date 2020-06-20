https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/pure-evil-black-lives-matter-mob-throws-unknown-liquid-trump-supporters-waiting-get-trump-tulsa-rally/

The Black Lives Matter protesters made their way to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the Trump Campaign rally tonight.

Their goal was to create chaos and violence.

This afternoon the Black Lives Matter protesters are blocking the entrances to the BOK Center.

Infowars has more on the BLM violence in Tulsa.

More from Owen Shroyer.

The Black Lives Matter mob was throwing unknown liquids at Trump supporters.
Thank God the national guard was there.

