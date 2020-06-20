https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/pure-evil-black-lives-matter-mob-throws-unknown-liquid-trump-supporters-waiting-get-trump-tulsa-rally/

The Black Lives Matter protesters made their way to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the Trump Campaign rally tonight.

Their goal was to create chaos and violence.

This afternoon the Black Lives Matter protesters are blocking the entrances to the BOK Center.

Black Lives Matter protesters are reportedly blocking some of the gates into the Tulsa Trump rally. Police are moving them back to reopen the entrance. pic.twitter.com/WgUsgKwrsA — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 20, 2020

Infowars has more on the BLM violence in Tulsa.

More from Owen Shroyer.

BLM Protesters Block Entrance To Trump Rally, Police Form Riot Line In Response As Agitators Get More Intense pic.twitter.com/2C0RL8QYDh — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 20, 2020

The Black Lives Matter mob was throwing unknown liquids at Trump supporters.

Thank God the national guard was there.

BREAKING: BLM protesters throw substances on Trump Supporter outside of Trump rally in Tulsa pic.twitter.com/K1s9S27AF9 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 21, 2020

