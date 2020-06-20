https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/elise-stefanik-campaign-rally-energy/2020/06/20/id/973237

Pollsters and the mainstream media cannot ignore the vast chasm in energy between the campaigns of President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, who draws “zero energy” from his base, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told Newsmax TV.

“You see that there’s zero energy behind his campaign, whereas there is huge amounts of growing energy of not just Republicans but of a huge number of Democrats,” Stefanik, whose northern New York district voted “overwhelmingly” for President Trump in 2016, told “Saturday Report.”

“All of these rallies attract people across party lines, and I think it’s missed often times by the mainstream media; it’s missed by the pollsters; but this is tremendous news for the Trump campaign to have a million people RSVP.”

Stefanik, who became a rising star of the Republican Party in the cross-examination during the House impeachment inquiry, is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, talked about the Trump campaign rally that will be broadcast on Newsmax TV, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

“I look forward to more of these events from now until November, to just show the energy and organization behind re-electing the president,” Stefanik told host Grant Stinchfield.

“I think people are eager to not only get back to work, but to get invovled in the campaigning as we sprint to November. Meanwhile, Joe Biden continues to stay in his basement,” she also said.

“There’s so much excitement and energy supporting the president. That fact that there were over 1 million RSVPs is just tremendous”

As for stafety concerns at the rally, if Biden-backed protesters do show up in counter-protest, Stefanik has confidence in law enforcement and the Secret Service.

“This violence has to stop,” Stefanik said. “In New York state, we have seen looting, we have seen riots, the destruction of property, the violent targeting of law enforcement officers.

“This is not who we are as Americans, and this is why the left’s new mantra and policy proposal of defund the police is absolutely outrageous and that’s not what the majority of Americans want in this country.”

