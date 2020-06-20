https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/rep-ilhan-omar-announces-death-father-covid-19-complications/

(FOX NEWS) Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., announced the death of her 67-year-old father on Monday due to complications from COVID-19.

“It is with tremendous sadness and pain to say goodbye to my father, Nur Omar Mohamed. No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew and loved him,” she posted on Twitter.

The Washington Post reported that when Omar and her family arrived in the U.S., they lived for about a year in the Washington, D.C., suburbs. She recalled being bullied in middle school there. She remembered her father telling her, “They are doing this to you because they feel threatened in some way by your existence.”

